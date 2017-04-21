The top team in the Eastern Conference comes strutting into Red Bull Arena this weekend. It feels like a long time ago that Columbus Crew had one point from its first two games of MLS 2017: it now has 13 from seven. The Crew has won four of its last five and is flying high.

The New York Red Bulls just snapped a four-game winless streak with a 2-0 win over D.C. United last week. It is early days in the season, and the difference between the Crew's hot start and RBNY's middling form is three points - so the perception Columbus is in much better shape might be a little skewed. It might particularly be skewed by the fact RBNY lost three games on the road during its recent slump; the Crew's streak has been powered by three home wins.

The Red Bulls don't lose often at RBA, so the statement Columbus would make with a win will be heard across the league. Conversely, if RBNY can find a way to three points, it will lift itself back into the conversation it was in at the start of the season: the one about the best team in the East.

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew; MLS 2017, Week 8

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew; MLS 2017, Week 8

When: 7:30 pm, Eastern; Saturday, April 22, 2017

Where: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

TV: MSG

Online: MLS Live