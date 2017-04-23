The Red Bulls got their second win in a row of a three-game home stretch with a 2-0 victory over Columbus Crew - the same scoreline they had when they beat D.C. United last weekend. Alex Muyl and Daniel Royer got the goals in while Luis Robles, Kemar Lawrence, Connor Lade and company kept Columbus well out of harm's way despite the visiting team maintaining 60% possession.

The tone of this game was set very early when Columbus were forced to burn a sub on an injured Artur just six minutes into the game. The Red Bulls were quick to pounce on the vulnerable Crew, with Alex Muyl scoring his second goal in as many games just five minutes later.

Later in the half, Bradley Wright-Phillips was pushed in the box, drawing a PK which was taken by Daniel Royer. The Austrian then recorded his second goal of the season by converting the PK attempt.

Columbus was able to maintain possession for most of the second half, but the defense held firm, refusing to allow a goal for the fourth home game in a row.

The win vaulted the Red Bulls up the table and sets up a big game next Saturday as former Red Bulls captain Dax McCarty, soccer legend Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Chicago Fire try to end the team's good luck at home...

Here are the RBNY player ratings vs Columbus Crew:

Luis Robles - 8

The MLS Ironman has now gone 360 minutes (plus added time) without surrendering a goal at Red Bull Arena. Columbus didn't present him with much of a challenge, even with their 60% possession.

Connor Lade - 8

Whether Lade's start was by design or a last-minute change after Sal Zizzo's injury remains to be seen, but after the workout he got against Columbus, he may soon solidify his spot at RB.

Aaron Long - 8

Not that they need him, but why on Earth did Portland get rid of this guy?

Aurelien Collin - 7

Fun fact: The Red Bulls held home opponents scoreless in each of Collin's first five home games with the team in 2016. Could history repeat itself against Chicago?

Kemar Lawrence - 9

Lawrence is a huge reason this team has only allowed one goal in the last three games.

Tyler Adams - 5

Adams had a hard time regaining possession from Columbus, and his decision-making inside the box needs serious work.

Felipe - 7

Daniel Royer - 7

On one hand, the Red Bulls appear to have found their new pk taker. On the other hand, Royer is still struggling to finish.

Sacha Kljestan - 8

One can only imagine how effective Kljestan would have been for the team if they had used the 4-2-3-1 formation for the entire campaign...

Alex Muyl - 8

Two straight starts, two straight games with a goal. Muyl has made fans already forget about Gonzalo Whats-His-Name.

Bradley Wright-Phillips - 6

Perhaps the only Red Bull who doesn't care if BWP scores a goal is the man himself. As long as the team is winning, he'll be more than happy to endure an hour's worth of frustration.

Subs:

Derrick Etienne (for Royer Muyl) - 6

That first MLS goal is coming, you can see him getting closer and closer to it all the time.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen (for BWP) - 7

The RB Salzburg loanee was inches from the team's third goal of the night, but those inches were on the wrong side of the Crew defense, and the goal was called back for offside.

Sean Davis (for Kljestan) - 6

It was a very tactically sound move for Marsch to bring in Davis, as he helped maintain the clean sheet in the final minutes.