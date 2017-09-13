Feuerstein’s Fire #339 on Once a Metro

A bit late posting my show, but when you are as excited as I am about the New York Red Bulls in a cup final, sometimes you need to take a back seat to the energy and the excitement that we will get when Wednesday, September 20th comes as the club flies across the country to face Sporting Kansas City.

But the guests were fantastic as I had on former Philadelphia Union writer of the Philly Voice Kevin Kinkead as he discusses his last article about the disappointment of the Union and how they are playing right now.

Also joining me is Jason Longshore who is the Atlanta United analyst on 92.9FM The Game, discussing the first match in the history of the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and taking down FC Dallas.

Wes Burdine of Fifty Five ,One in the Second division segment discussing the NASL losing their sanctioning for 2018 by the US Soccer Federation. This was a complete surprise to me and hopefully will continue this topic in the near future.

Red Bulls Hour discussing the USL Bulls winning in Toronto against TFC 2 & with the MLS Bulls drawing 1-1 at the Chicago Fire as they are on a three match unbeaten streak at Toyota Park

GUESTS:

KEVIN KINKAED: Discussing his disappointment in the Philadelphia Union

JASON LONGSHORE: Discussing the opening of Mercesdes-Benz Stadium

WES BURDINE: Writer for 55.1 on the striping of D2 sanctioning by USSF

RED BULLS HOUR: Recapping the win for USL Bulls & Draw of MLS Bulls