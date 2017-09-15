Red Bull Rant 240: In the Fire’s Pit

Another road game, another game without a win, but at least the New York Red Bulls did not flat out lose to the Chicago Fire. It was a boring game though, so we won’t talk about it took much. Instead, we’ll look ahead to what should be a win (and is a must-win) game against the visiting Philadelphia Union. The Red Bulls will then travel to take on Sporting Kansas City in the Final of the 2017 US Open Cup. Can the Red Bulls finally win a knockout tournament or will a travelling Jason be sent home sad? All this and Jason experiencing Alexi Lalas’ hot fire on this week’s Red Bull Rant.

Musical Credits:

Opening: Happy Rock - http://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music

Breaks & Closing: True Believers by Bouncing Souls

