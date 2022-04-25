Recap Radio: Red Bulls make Orlando weep

In a surprising development, the New York Red Bulls have confirmed their status as road warriors. They extended their away win streak to four matches with their latest success against Orlando City SC. With three goals and three points, this has not happened since the 1998 LA Galaxy went 4-0-0 on the road.

Tremble, little lion man

For the most part, formation is a loose suggestion for the Red Bulls. Manager Gerhard Struber opted for a 3-4-3-1 formation, pushing John Tolkin and Tom Edwards further up the field, which is where they like to go, anyway. Defenders Sean Nealis and Aaron Long have been known to meander into the attack, particularly during set pieces. Both center backs had chances in the first half.

It was not your fault but mine

Five minutes into the match, Ashley Fletcher was warned for stepping on an opponent who had gone to ground, but there was no malicious intent. A formidable figure, Fletcher’s physicality earned him a yellow card later in the first half (33’). This was followed by back-to-back bookings for Lucas “Luquinhas” Linhares (41’) and Lewis Morgan– who was initially mistaken for Edwards (42’). Not to be outdone, Junior Urso earned himself a yellow at the end of the first half (45 +3). Even RBNY GK Carlos Coronel found himself in the book in the waning minutes of the match (83’).

Your boldness stands alone among the wreck

Luquinhas opened his MLS account in the 26th minute from a cross from Omir Fernandez. Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who all but stood on his head for most of the match, could not get a hand on it. Cristian Cásseres, Jr. doubled the lead just moments into the second half (48’). He recovered his own initial shot, blocked by Gallese, and redirected it into goal. Patryk Klimala, who replaced Fletcher near the hour mark, found the back of the net as well, but a late flag for offside kept him off the scoresheet. A handball in the box by Rodrigo Schlegel set up a kick from the spot, which Lewis Morgan converted to seal the game (88”).

You’re not as brave as you were at the start

Orlando placed much of their strategy on Alexandre Pato this season, but he was all but blanked in the opening 45 minutes and substituted out at halftime. While dominating possession throughout the match, the Lions were only able to muster 3 shots on the day. Their set pieces came up dry, their attacks consistently thwarted.

Can the Red Bulls extend this streak to an unprecedented five when they go to Chicago next week? It will take all the courage they have left.