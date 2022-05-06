Caden Clark considering New York exit in summer as European clubs monitor situation

Caden Clark could have (another) new loan deal soon — but will it be with New York Red Bulls?

OaM has confirmed that New York has an option to extend his current season-long loan from RB Leipzig, but the teenage attacking midfielder — who has made only three substitute appearances in MLS this season before suffering an injury while on duty with the United States under-20 national team in March — is in discussions with Leipzig and other European clubs about a potential move out of New York.

A source has informed OaM that multiple clubs, most notably Belgian side Club Brugge, have enquired about Clark’s status as he struggles to make his way back into the rotation for New York under manager Gerhard Struber. New York had traded up in the MLS allocation order to re-acquire Clark on a year-long loan after his transfer to Leipzig was finalized last year, but it appears the parties could be facing a split yet again.

Earlier this week Bild reported that Leipzig has an option to extend the Minnesotan’s loan in New York for another season, but it is understood that the player and Red Bull’s Europe-based management committee would prefer to arrange a loan elsewhere if he does not receive more MLS playing time over the coming weeks.

Struber said in a press conference yesterday that Clark is still not yet in full training following the injury suffered with the USA under-20s but could be available for selection in the team’s Open Cup match against DC United next Wednesday. The Red Bulls, who have seen designated player Luquinhas settle into the attacking midfield role likely eyed by Clark, are currently 2nd in the Eastern Conference and face Portland Timbers in their next match on Saturday.