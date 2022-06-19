Recap Radio: it’s all been done against Toronto

The New York Red Bulls returned to the shores of the Passaic to welcome Toronto FC. Bob and Michael Bradley, the first family of Major League Soccer, make another appearance in New York. The home side collected another three points at home, offering the fans the kind of gameplay they have known and loved.

The league celebrates Juneteenth this weekend, marking the occasion with special edition training tops, part of a partnership with Black Players for Change. Autographed jerseys will be auctioned off across the league as well. Jazz saxophonist Trey Daniels was the guest musician, playing both the Canadian and US national anthems, as well as the Black American anthem, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

You Said Goodbye, I Said Good Night

Dangerous on set pieces? That’s a phrase I haven’t had the opportunity to write in a while! Just two minutes into the match, John Tolkin’s kick from the corner found Lewis Morgan. His header into the far upper 90 was the early boost the team needed. The boys in red have dropped too many points at home this season, and were determined to right that ship.

You Go Your Way, I Go Mine

About four minutes later, Toronto’s Jayden Nelson tried to answer with a goal for the visitors, but Carlos Coronel offered his first save of the night. Undaunted, TFC continued an assault on the net throughout the first half. While the pace of the game was spirited, it was also very comfortable, very familiar. RBNY ended the match with only 41% possession overall, a strategy they have often embraced.

I Heard You Say The Past Was Much More Fun

In the second half, the artist formerly known as Lucas Linhares doubled the lead (56’). Halftime substitute Tom Barlow was closed down as he headed to the net, which has been known to happen. The ball popped behind them and into Luquinhas’s sights. He launched the ball to the net so hard, Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg fell in, the ball just out of reach above him. Emboldened by the decisive lead, the Red Bulls kept up the pace. At the final whistle, fans celebrated another home win.

If I Play The Same Three Chords

The next installment of the Hudson River Derby comes in the next round of the Open Cup. NYCFC comes to Red Bull Arena — as visitors — to see who will advance. It’s all been done before, but it’s worth watching.