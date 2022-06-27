Red Bulls Paper Revue: June 27, 2022

Welcome to the Red Bulls Paper Revue presented by Once a Metro.

I read a lot of books.

And by books, I mean newspapers.

And by read, I mean use them to wrap around me fish ‘n’ chips.

Jus’ ‘avin’ a laff, guvna.

Here’s this week’s top story.

***

Check another transfer rumor off the list.

Malian international Amadou Dante was linked with a move to Major League Soccer last week. The 21-year-old defender fits the profile for a Red Bulls’ transfer target, particularly alongside other recent connected players. Alas, he appears to be staying in Austria with Sturm Graz despite a “tempting offer.”

Take it away, Dante. “I’m staying,” he told Kronen Zeitung. “The offer from the USA was nice, [and] shows me that I’ve had a great year. But the MLS is currently not an issue for me. I don’t see my next step there. I’m not thinking about a transfer at the moment.”

Sturm appears intent on spilling coffee over a significant portion of the Red Bulls’ transfer designs. The club is also “trying immensely to sign Dominik Baumgartner” who was connected to New York at some point. I don’t actually remember when, but maybe during the winter or something like that.

***

Another transfer rumor may have come and gone.

According to L’Équipe, the New York Red Bulls and an unnamed Australian club (henceforth referred to as Dingo FC) are interested in Harouna Sy. The 26-year-old wing defender-midfielder is on the books at Amiens and made 25 appearances for Les Licornes (The Unicorns) this past season in Ligue 2. He has a year left on his contract, but French outfit and relegation escapees Quevilly-Rouen appear to be winning the race for his signature.

There appears to be a pattern emerging with recently reported Red Bulls’ transfer targets. The team wants central midfielders and hybrid wingers. The latter has been a particularly interesting pursuit, considering that John Tolkin appears to have a stranglehold on the position. Although a more attacking option would add another dimension to the vertical tactics.

That is, if the Red Bulls are actually able to close on one of the deals and not lose out to clubs in the basement of Ligue 2.

***

It wouldn’t be a year without rumors of Red Bull rumored to be kicking the tires on expanding the energy drink empire.

According to a report out of Italy, the company is interested in… uh… Lazio… hmm… and… proposed “a very advantageous offer.” The story began with journalist Mario Sconcerti claiming the Italian club was due to receive “many offers” for a takeover. The initial proposal was an alleged “350/360 million,” which was quickly turned down.

The story spread like wildfire through Italian media but was almost immediately dismissed as tommyrot. “What, an offer from Red Bull for Lazio?” questioned club president Claudio Lotito. “It’s all rubbish, absolute nonsense. Leave it alone.”

One never knows how involved Red Bull is in this sort of thing, especially with the choosier pattern of making club acquisitions when compared to the more prolific nature of City Football Group. The company’s name gets dropped quite frequently but rarely leads to anything of substance. Is this a case of some minor due diligence or mere speculation that has accidentally increased in seriousness through a game of telephone?

***

According to local reports, Amir Murillo is a wanted man. Valencia wants him, Rayo Vallecano wants him, and even former manager Vincent Kompany’s new club, Burnley, wants him. For the Panamanian right back, the world is his oyster.

And how do the Red Bulls benefit? During the winter transfer window of 2020, the club transferred Murillo to Anderlecht for roughly $1.25 million. There is a reported sell-on fee, which I imagine is like opening the mailbox and finding a long-forgotten class-action lawsuit settlement.

Panama-based reporter Ricardo Icaza claims that Valencia won the bidding, but time in the transfer market is rarely linear.

***

Breiðablik tried very hard to get the suspension of Omar Sowe reduced, seeking “permission to appeal.” Unfortunately, the Icelandic Football Association was unmoved, upholding his two-match ban due to video evidence. The club was forced to “accept the result and move on.”

In true Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead fashion, the debate over the club became more philosophical than evidentiary (I think that’s what happened in the Tom Stoppard play – I honestly don’t remember). “The crux of the matter is that KSI’s regulation regarding these matters was changed last year,” said Breiðablik CEO Eysteinn Pétur Lárusson. “We felt it was important to obtain a ruling from the Court of Appeal on the use of video recordings in general. In our opinion, this is not clear enough and that is why we decided to request permission to appeal the decision of the Disciplinary and Ruling Committee. But it was rejected… We were trying to get answers on how and when to use video recordings. We accept this, we have rejected this appeal, but feel that it needs to be clarified. There is not necessarily the same equipment on all pitches always and when should recordings be used and when not?”

With the debate over video review still swinging across the neck of Icelandic football like an inflatable pendulum, a well-rested Sowe returned to the squad in a recent league match. He entered Thursday’s fixture against Knattspyrnufélag Reykjavíkur in the 68th minute. Breiðablik triumphed, 4-1, to open an impressive 11 point lead at the top of the table through 11 rounds of Icelandic football.

Domestic cup and European play are on the horizon, giving the on-loan Red Bull a chance for more action.

***

Ben Garner left Swindon Town for Charlton Athletic and brought along a favorite player.

Former Red Bull Mandela Egbo joined the Addicks, signing a two-year contract with an additional club option season. The manager praised his experience and personality, having known the right back “since he was 11 years old.” Optimism and excitement appear abundant at The Valley.

“I’m delighted,” said Egbo. “First of all, thank you very much. I’m delighted to get the deal done, get it over the line. To be in the building, to have a look around the stadium… you just see the stature of the club so I’m over the moon and can’t wait to get going on the pitch.”

Having traveled more than the average English player, Egbo believes that his experiences “have been amazing,” even from a non-sporting perspective. Keep an eye on Charlton this season. The club may be moving on up from League One.

***

Hassan Ndam is back, baby!

The Cameroonian defender signed a 25-day contract with Orange County SC in the USL Championship. The former Red Bull has been without a club since departing FC Cincinnati following the 2020 season, a long layoff that would give pause to even the most indolent of trust-fund scions. He appeared for 27 minutes in a recent 3-0 loss to Las Vegas Lights.

Here’s a joke that was submitted by Ursula of Medford.

“My second marriage lasted 25 days, and the cops were unable to find any evidence of wrongdoing.”

Thank you, Ursula. It’s odd you would mention that second part.

***

Do you have a story you’d like to submit to the Paper Revue? Email us at bencorkOAM@gmail.com or send a DM to @Once_A_Metro on Twitter.