Report: Red Bulls making approach for Roda JC forward Dylan Vente

With Gerhard Struber’s statement last week that Ashley Fletcher’s stint in the Big Apple is close to an end, the New York Red Bulls are reportedly closing in on a new forward signing.

Reports from the Dutch press state that new head of sport Jochen Schneider has his eye on Dylan Vente, a striker for Roda JC Kerkrade of the second division Eerste Divisie. Vente scored 23 goals in 38 appearances for Roda in the most recent season and appears primed for a move to a higher level.

According to Dutch outlet ZO-NWS, the Red Bulls have inquired about Vente’s availability and the 23-year-old is “not unsympathetic” to making the move. (We have your sympathy? What do we look like, a charity case?)

Vente is a product of the revered Feyenoord Rotterdam youth academy and has made appearances for Dutch youth national teams at various age levels. Roda signed Vente permanently last year after a successful 4-goal loan spell, and the yo-yo club would likely be more than happy to cash in on an upwardly-mobile asset for a moderate fee.

According to OaM Singapore bureau chief and chief data analyst Lenz Ong, the 5’11” Vente appears to be a traditional line-leading number 9 who does most of his work in the penalty box. The club’s current forwards — Patryk Klimala, Omir Fernandez, and Tom Barlow — are better known for their contribution to pressing and build-up play, and would likely be complemented well by a more direct poaching striker.

The MLS summer transfer window opens next Thursday, July 7th.