Red Bulls Paper Revue: July 11, 2022

Here's this week's top story.

***

I’m sure you are waiting on pins and needles for a Dylan Vente update, and there is one… kind of.

He spoke with 1Limburg after Roda JC’s friendly victory over Alemannia Aachen but refused to discuss transfer rumors. “I will not go into it further,” said Vente (via Voetbalprimeur). “I now play at Roda JC. It is logical that there is interest, but I feel good here. What happens, happens. I see it. It’s possible, but I am not on an ejector seat and therefore do not have to leave here.”

Vente, who expresses an enjoyment for playing with his new teammates, is under contract through the summer of 2024. The Red Bulls are once again faced with the challenge of potentially being forced to overpay for an acquisition, an issue previously faced during the Eric Kahl situation of February 2021. While securing talent is important, there is something to be said about maintaining market value and avoiding a reputation as a spendthrift club.

***

It comes as no surprise that David Jensen moved on from the Red Bulls. Whether he was going to hang out in New York for six months or take a short loan elsewhere, the Dane’s time at the club was clearly up. A move that began with such promise drifted into typical roster churn.

Jensen’s agent has the lowdown on what led to the trigger being pulled six months before contract expiration. “When David got the opportunity to come to the New York Red Bulls, it was a chance he would very much like to seek out, but it did not go as planned,” Casper Grønn told Bold. “Last season he was loaned out to Westerlo and did excellently, and we do not feel that it makes sense that he should now return to the United States for half a year, and therefore we have negotiated out of his contract. David has been playing abroad for many years, and both he and his family thrive on it.”

Jensen is open to all opportunities, including those in his native Denmark. Based on his skillset, I’m surprised he came to New York in the first place. A high-pressing team needs a sweeper-keeper, like Carlos Coronel or Tony Swifferelli.

***

If there’s one thing Luquinhas loves doing, it is scoring goals. If there is another thing, it is doing interviews in Polish media. This time, he’s talking to SportoweFakty (Sports Facts) about his time in Europe and how well everything’s going in America.

Obviously, Major League Soccer is a little different than Ekstraklasa. “It is difficult to compare them,” shared Luquinhas. “These are very different leagues, they are played differently, but both have their advantages. I like both of them… I acclimatized faster in New York due to the fact that there are more Brazilians here. It helped me a lot.”

Despite having offers from Brazil and Portugal, he opted to join the Red Bulls and is enjoying the club’s upswing. “Our goal is to win the league, that’s what we focus on,” said the Most Valuable Player candidate. “We are also in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. We’re going to play against Orlando. We want to outplay them, advance to the finals, and win the trophy.”

There’s even some praise for a teammate named Patryk Klimala. “He’s a great footballer,” expressed the 25-year-old. “I play very well with him. As a human being, he is also amazing. He received me wonderfully the moment I showed up here.”

Despite some… unpleasantness at the end of his time with Legia, Luquinhas would consider a return eventually, which is a nice thing to say. He considers the city of Warsaw beautiful and enjoyed eating at Mr. Tortita. However, the Brazilian is “very pleased” in New York and “very willing to continue.”

***

You might have heard earlier today that Ashley Fletcher has left the Red Bulls at the conclusion of his loan. When the manager indicates the unlikeliness of a future, the idiomatic writing is on the proverbial wall. He has failed to log a single minute since mid-June, which is quite a length of time.

Fletcher is also not expected to stick around Watford. According to Andrew French of the Watford Observer, the 26-year-old striker will be “looking at other options away from [the club] when he returns.” His journeyman career will continue, desperately searching to replicate that Middlesbrough form from a few years ago.

***

Breiðablik opened the Europa Conference League campaign with a 1-0 victory over UE Santa Coloma in leg one of the first qualifying round. Omar Sowe played 28 minutes in the victory over the Andorrans. Blikar hosts the return fixture on Thursday, July 14th.

***

Marc Rzatkowski is coming back… to Arminia Bielefeld. The former Red Bull signed a one-year contract with the 2. Bundesliga club after impressing during training camp. He was previously on the books during the 2011-12 season.

After a year at Schalke, Rzatkowski appears excited to return. “Arminia has always had a special meaning for me, because my path really began when I was loaned out back then,” said the 32-year-old. “I’m very happy that my second time at Arminia is now starting.”

***

No longer with the reserves, Adam Najem is reportedly signing with Bhayangkara F.C. of the Indonesian Liga 1. In May, the 27-year-old former academy player signed a 25-day contract with Red Bulls II. He made four appearances but is now apparently seeking his fortunes abroad.

Bhayangkara, known as the Guardians, is owned and operated by the Indonesian National Police, which is not a new wave-reggae fusion band but the country’s actual law enforcement unit. The club finished in third last season. With Najem reportedly on the way and all three non-AFC foreign player spots filled, a departure is expected.

***

In a bit of a throwback, FC Tulsa and Indy Eleven engaged in a player-for-player trade, swapping goalkeeper Sean Lewis for Noah Powder. The 23-year-old former Red Bull has already won two USL Championship titles and racked up over 100 career appearances. He appears focused on the task at hand and enjoying the start of a new life in Oklahoma.

“The first steps have been great,” said the Trinidad and Tobago international. “Obviously, the coach had a plan and they want me to understand what the plan is. And, obviously, I’m just trying to keep my head level and focus on what the coach tells me to do.”

Unfortunately, there will not be a homecoming for Powder as Red Bulls II have already played the home-and-away fixtures. Tulsa FC, née Roughnecks, is currently at ninth place in the… Eastern Conference… and could use a boost from the energetic fullback. The club is operating under the stewardship of interim manager Donovan Ricketts, who believes that the team has already embraced the new player.

***

I don’t mean to shock you, but Luca Lewis is staying at A.C. Cesena. His father happens to be the president at the Serie C club. The former Red Bull was on the roster during the spring as sort of a training player but should be given a shot at the back-up role this season.

Corriere Romagna notes, “inserting [him] into the locker room can be very simple or very complicated; everything will depend on people’s sensitivity.”

***

