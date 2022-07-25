Recap Radio: Young, Wild and Free in Austin

Texas…

But the New York Red Bulls were determined to make the best of it.

The Red Bulls’s maiden voyage to Q2 Stadium included old friends (Felipe) and enemies (Maxi Urruti, Alexander Ring). A rotated squad kept several New York starters cooled on the bench in preparation for a semi-final showdown against Orlando City in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup later this week. RBNY opted to play their kids, and their kids came to play.

The ball found the back of the net twice early on, but both were waved off for offside shooters Omir Fernandez and Caden Clark. Finally, Serge Ngoma’s shot from a slightly farther distance befuddled Austin goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell. The ball bounced between his legs and into the goal. The 17-year-old’s second goal for the first team this season came just fifteen minutes into the match. Dru Yearwood doubled the lead before the half hour mark. Another shot from distance, they hadn’t even gotten to the hydration break! Unfortunately, Ngoma didn’t make it to the hydration break either: an apparent pulled hamstring forced an early substitution. Hopefully his evaluation will be positive and he will soon return.

Just five minutes into the second half, Cameron Harper tallied a goal to restore the two-goal lead, his second goal for the season as well. Substitute striker Tom Barlow also scored, for the first time in a long time. With seven goals between the two teams, things got a little wild.

Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi pulled one back for the home squad in an impressive way. His shot through traffic put Austin on the board just before halftime. He tallied a brace before the night was over with a laser from outside the box in the 69th minute in response to Barlow’s goal. MLS veteran Ethan Finlay added to Austin’s total as well, but the Verde remained a step behind. Despite some valiant efforts, including Tarbell joining in on set pieces at the far end of the pitch, Austin was handed their second home loss for the season. The battle at the top of the Eastern Conference is about as hot as the East coast itself, and there is still a way to go for this season.

