Luquinhas deal official; joins Red Bulls as designated player

While it never quite reached the collective psychosis of Kaku watch, the latest New York Red Bulls transfer saga has finally come to a close.

25-year-old Brazilian winger Lucas Lima Linhares — better known as Luquinhas — has officially been signed by the Red Bulls from Polish first division side Legia Warsaw after weeks of speculation. Jeff Carlisle of ESPN reported the deal’s completion this morning before a press release from the club came shortly after.

NEWS: We've signed Brazilian midfielder Luquinhas as a designated player!



➡️ https://t.co/9BJURyiRCj#RBNY pic.twitter.com/0GIH1pr2Iy — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) February 16, 2022

An attack-minded wide player originally from the national capital of Brasilia, Luquinhas spent several years in the Portuguese lower leagues (including a stint in the reserves at Lisbon giants Benfica) before joining Legia in 2019. He scored 12 goals in 110 appearances in Warsaw, earning two Polish league titles.

It’s been reported by various sources over the last month that the transfer fee is roughly 3 million Euros. Carlisle reported that not only will Luquinhas be joining on a three year contract with an option year, but also that he is expected to be deployed as an inverted winger in manager Gerhard Struber’s formation, one that appears to be building around Patryk Klimala as a single striker. Struber himself went into detail in the club’s press release, saying that the Brazilian’s “ability to turn under pressure with his back to goal to create half spaces and drive into space” would help a Red Bulls side that often struggled to connect in the final third in 2021.