Recap Radio: Red Bulls still learning to fly in draw with Cincinnati

When the New York Red Bulls traveled to Cincinnati just over one month ago, the 1-1 draw was another mark of their midseason shakiness. Fans were feeling downtrodden, and little solace had come since. The playoffs are still within reach, but the team has worn down their early points lead, along with the good will from many road wins.

Make my way back home

Looking to build momentum following a midweek win against Atlanta United, they welcomed FC Cincinnati, including a familiar face. This match marks the return of Matt Miazga, who ended his European adventure with a trade to FC Cincinnati.

Miazga made an impact with a goal in the 14th minute, a header from a set piece. A number of former Red Bulls have returned to Harrison in new colors, but it’s worth noting that Miazga is considered one of the best to climb the development pyramid. Seeing the pride of Clifton score for the other side may cause some ambivalence.

Lookin’ for a sign of life

RBNY knew they needed to pull at least one back. In the 23rd minute, Patryk Klimala converted a penalty kick. Initially called as a foul against New York, VAR summoned lead referee Ismail Elfath to the review screen. The foul was called instead on Cincy, and the ball was placed on the spot. Miazga, expert gamesman that he is, had a few words for Klimala before the kick — perhaps in Polish. But with a smirk and a handshake, Klimala returned to the task at hand without issue.

The remainder of the first half, while increasingly physical, proceeded without incident.

Fly along with me

With a chance to regroup, play proceeded to the hour mark with a lot of movement but not much threat. Rested players Aaron Long, Lewis Morgan, and Luquinhas entered the match. Duels in the air dominated the second half. Tom Barlow and Steven Sserwadda tried to refresh the attack late in the match. While the Red Bulls linked up for good passes, nothing came of it once again. With the final whistle, the sides shared points.

I think I’m dyin’ losing patience

Inter Miami makes the trip for the second match of RBNY’s homestand. Despite defeating the Red Bulls at their home match, they are lagging behind overall on the season. Run and tell the angels that everything’s alright. At least, I hope so.