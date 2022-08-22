Red Bulls Paper Revue: August 22, 2022

Welcome to the New York Red Bulls Paper Revue presented by Once a Metro.

Here’s this week’s top story.

***

On the heels of Chris Smith’s report detailing transfer interest in Lewis Morgan, Bri’ish journos sought to fill in the gaps, mainly focused on Huddersfield.

According to Football Scotland, manager Danny Schofield “is a fan of the player.” There was an offer, but the Red Bulls rejected the attempt. 90Min’s reporting, particularly on Millwall’s loan interest, was further confirmed.

Yorkshire Live mopped up the rest of the details. Steven Chicken shares that Huddersfield was interested “in the early stages of the transfer window” but has not “followed up on their initial inquiry.” At this stage, there is no intention to submit another offer.

And that’s that.

***

Those Stiven Plaza rumors sure are something. Reserve or first team, the Ecuadorian forward is supposedly coming to New York… eventually. Diario de Valladolid reports that he is “still pending a visa and work permit, which is why his departure has not yet been made official.”

I’m sure all of his paperwork will be handled in a prompt and timely manner or, at least, primely and tompt.

***

The training facility appears to be moving along with all the expected speed of anything involving municipal government.

According to Tap into Morristown, the club appeared at a recent meeting of the Morris Township Planning Board and is “doing the best to lessen all possible negative impacts upon the community, though there is little chance for no impact at all.” The Red Bulls’ attorney claims the center will be “one of a kind.” Marc de Grandpré and Connor Lade also spoke.

There are some potential issues and voices that need to be heard. Residents are worried about music being played over the PA system (fair enough), the tennis courts (?) having lights, and the potential for acoustic fencing (???). These questions will likely continue to be debated again, as the Red Bulls “will return to the Planning Board again in the near future.”

***

Near the end of the recent transfer window, Jackson Rodríguez was linked with a move to the Red Bulls. The 23-year-old Emelec left-back stayed in Ecuador but perhaps not for too much longer. According to Olé, the matter “will be decided at the end of the season,” during the winter.

Of course, by then, there may be other suitors or the Red Bulls will move onto other targets. Who knows? That’s the magic of the cu-… transfer market.

***

The Red Bulls selected O’Vonte Mullings in the first round of the 2022 SuperDraft, and I believe the Canadian is having a good season in the USL Championship. He registered the game-winning goal in a recent victory over Atlanta United 2. His success has gained approval from the media down in Florida, where the 21-year-old went to college.

“As a kid you dream of the moment of making it to the pro level,” Mullings told NBC2 of Fort Myers, Florida. “For it to actually happen is something that it’s kind of like a wow moment… I’ve been waiting a long time for an opportunity like that where I can not only score but help my team win.”

Mullings still talks to his college coach “almost every day.” He plans on training at FGCU during the offseason, as staying close to the roots is important. Some of us don’t have anywhere to go back to because of burnt bridges, but it must be nice to be welcomed back somewhere.

***

Remember when Charles Aránguiz was connected to the Red Bulls?

Of course, you probably recall the exact details of the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder being linked but wanting to join Internacional, while also doing neither of those things. Torcedores claims he “was still in the sights of the Red Bulls,” but now the LA Galaxy have entered the ring. The California club (double avocado, please) is looking to sign him in January of 2023.

I mean, hey, maybe, right?

***

Breiðablik is into the semifinals of the Milk Cup, thanks to the effort from a young Red Bull. Blikar took down second-division side Handknattleiksfélag Kópavogs by a 1-0 margin at the Kórinn indoor multipurpose auditorium. Omar Sowe received a cross from Jason Daða Svanthórsson, “winning the battle” against the opponent and “sewing the ball into the far corner” with a header.

Reigning champions Knattspyrnufélagið Víkingur are waiting in the next round.

***

Dylan Nealis appeared on the Footwork podcast, discussing his career journey. He touched on the necessary self-assuredness to succeed as a professional player and survive the low points. After playing for three different clubs, the 24-year-old would like to settle down in New York and sees himself spending the next few seasons with the Red Bulls.

Nealis even shared a tidbit on Bradley Wright-Phillips. “He would never do finishing drills after training because he felt [that] if he didn’t score enough in training, he didn’t work hard enough or he didn’t find the right opportunities in training,” said the versatile defender. “So he didn’t deserve to do extra work afterwards. So he kind of had a totally different mindset, as if, ‘It didn’t come in training, I’m not gonna do it after because I didn’t work hard enough.’ I thought it was very interesting.”

Nealis also describes himself as “not a huge breakfast guy.” I can respect that lifestyle choice. I don’t agree because breakfast is the best meal of the day, but I can respect it.

***

Ever the journeyman, Juan Carlos Osorio is still hunting for his next port of call. The former Red Bulls manager left América de Cali in March and continues to look for a new club. According to Torcedores (again), he was offered to Ceará after reportedly striking out with Botafogo, Fluminense, Corinthians, Internacional, and Santos. The Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side is without a leader and could perhaps use the experience of “El Profesor,” but he is “not on the priority list.”

I’m surprised Osorio has never made his way back to MLS, but there’s still time.

***

The artist formerly and still known as Kaku is back in training. Following a long period of rehabilitation, the Argentine-Paraguayan attacker is once again patrolling Al-Taawoun’s formation, striking fear in the hearts of opponents. His teammates celebrated his return with the traditional lift-in-the-air-thingy.

| Welcome back pic.twitter.com/gDBfknBeY8 — نادي التعاون السعودي (@AltaawounFC) August 14, 2022

Did the Red Bulls ever get compensated in that whole contract extension saga? Ah, you know…

***

Once upon a time, in the far off reaches of 2016, the Red Bulls reportedly gave a trial to a man named Jamie Clarke. Now, normally this wouldn’t be particularly notable, except the Irishman was, at the time, a 27-year-old Gaelic football player. While requiring vaguely similar skill sets, the sports are quite different, leading then-editor Austin Aloysius Fido to ponder, “Ali Curtis knows not all football is soccer, right?”

Perhaps the former Red Bulls executive was on to something. Now 33, Clarke has officially abandoned Gaelic football and signed with Newry City of the NIFL Premiership. The boys from County Down earned promotion last season by winning the second-tier Championship.

“It’s great to be back,” said the Irish Michael Jordan. “Obviously this is a new challenge for me and something a bit different, but it’s a chapter I’m looking forward to… For me, it’s about looking forward to getting on the pitch and playing ball… If you haven’t played football before, it can be difficult to make that transition, but if you have played before, that physicality and special awareness can have an impact.”

I’m overselling things a tad. Clarke isn’t a complete neophyte in the sport. He spent his youth career with Dundalk and even enjoyed a spell with New York Shamrocks in the Cosmopolitan League.

***

Luca Lewis was introduced to the fans at A.C. Cesena in an introductory press conference. He’s on a deal with the Serie C club through June of 2024. The goalkeeper appears ready to take Italy by the horns.

“My way of playing is a mix between the Italian style and the Austrian/German one,” said Lewis. “[The] Red Bull model [is] made of continuous, aggressive pressing and then going out on all long balls and in one-on-one with the attacker, to close as much [vision] as possible. My idol is Salvatore Sirigu, who was very close to me in the Turin experience together with Ichazo and Samir Ujkani.”

Local media described Lewis as answering “uncomfortable questions” with aplomb. He “doesn’t feel the weight of [his] surname,” with his father serving as the club’s president. While likely the second goalkeeper, the former Red Bull plans to grab the starting role sooner than later, which is quite the fiery competitive spirit.

***

On September 20th, Red Bull Arena will host a titanic clash between North Arlington High School and Lyndhurst High School. According to The Observer, hosting a match requires “selling 500 tickets per team,” which is a lower number than one would think. The players are, understandably, excited.

“We were just geeked because these kids will never have an opportunity like this again,” said Lyndhurst head coach Kym Hykey. “They’re going to get to use the locker rooms, they’re going to be exactly where the professional players are before their games. We both wanted to make sure that we did as much as we could to get this opportunity because they don’t come around too often.”

That’s really a great experience for the kids, and I have nothing sardonic to add.

***

One of the last MetroStars has entered into the history books.

According to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, José “Joselito” Vaca made the 766th appearance of his career, which is the most of any player… ever. At 40, he currently competes with Blooming in Santa Cruz, having rejoined the outfit in 2013. The Bolivian midfielder surpassed Brazilian striker Roberto Dinamita, who competed between 1971 and 1992.

Vaca has enjoyed a long career, which includes a one-year stop with the MetroStars in 2004. He also played for FC Dallas, née Burn, but isn’t too obsessed with numbers. “Personally, I’m not one of those who keeps track of the games, but I’m happy and proud to have played as many games as possible,” said the historic midfielder.

I couldn’t imagine dedicating over 20 years of my life to anything. Heck, I can’t even focus on a task for 20 minutes.

Here’s a joke that was submitted by Lorraine of Millville.

“Just thinking about playing soccer makes my back hurt.”

Thank you, Lorraine. Maybe some yoga will help.

***

Do you have a story you’d like to submit to the Paper Revue? Email us at bencorkOAM@gmail.com or send a DM to @Once_A_Metro on Twitter.